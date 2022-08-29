LIVE SOON : Baker visits Springfield to discuss Civic Center Garage project

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Charlie Baker is expected to arrive early Monday afternoon with Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno at the Civic Center parking garage where a major renovation project is underway.

Western Mass News has followed the impending demolition of the Civic Center Garage for months. Preparations for the reconstruction started back in July when barricades were put up and new traffic pattern changes were put in place near the garage.

The plan for the reconstruction is set to be complete in time for the 2023 hockey season.

Monday’s event also marks the second time the governor has been in western Massachusetts in less than a week. After the redevelopment event, Baker will travel around western Massachusetts to make a few more stops, including to West Springfield to see the Masstrac and Municipal Infrastructure Program.

He will then end his trip at Heritage State Park in Holyoke for the announcement on the Greening of the Gateway Cities Program.

Western Mass News will continue to follow the governor’s visit to the region and will have more starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.

