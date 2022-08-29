Bicyclist dead after being struck by car in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man is dead after the bicycle he was riding was hit by a car over the weekend.

Around 8 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the intersection of Chestnut and Congress Streets for a report of a crash between a bicyclist and one car, according to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

The bicyclist, an adult male, was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died from his injuries on Sunday.

Walsh added that the driver remained at the scenee.

The incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police traffic unit.

