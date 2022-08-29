Car crashes into house on Denver Street in Springfield

car drove into house in Springfield
By Libby James
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ma. (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigatingh after a car crashed into a Springfield home Monday morning.

Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that the collision occurred around 6 a.m. Monday on Denver Street.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the crash is under investigation by Springfield Police.

Western Mass News will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

