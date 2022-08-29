Car crashes into house on Denver Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ma. (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigatingh after a car crashed into a Springfield home Monday morning.

Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that the collision occurred around 6 a.m. Monday on Denver Street.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the crash is under investigation by Springfield Police.

