Efforts underway to retrieve missing metal benches at Holyoke basketball court

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Metal benches at a basketball court in Holyoke have gone missing and efforts are underway to get them back.

Holes can be seen in the cement at Jim Jackson Courts in Holyoke after four of the metal benches were ripped right from the ground

Western Mass News stopped by the Holyoke Parks and Recreation office, where we spoke with director Tom Reynolds. He told us he first noticed two of the benches were missing at the end of July and he said the department noticed the other two were gone about a week ago.

“It’s saddening at first because we have events that are down there, a lot of basketball camps in the summer. It’s busy. A lot of people use the parks for handball, for basketball,” Reynolds said.

He’s not sure why anyone would want to take the benches. However, he has one theory.

“People taking metal down, scrapping it, and stuff like that. We reached out to the metal places near how to keep a lookout if they see any bunches,” Reynolds added.

Reynolds tells us two of the benches are still missing, but they found the other two in a back-alley way near the courts. He told us the department plans to replace the benches. However, they are hoping to find the other two first to see if they can be reinstalled.

As to how the plan to keep the benches safe in the future, “Trying to set up some cameras in, you know, the high crime areas trying to be more proactive than reactive,” Reynolds explained.

Reynolds encouraged anyone with information about the stolen benches to please come forward and, as always, he asks the community to help keep the parks clean and if you see something say something.

“Comes down to the community to try to keep it as nice and tidy and clean as if you’d use it in your backyard,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds told Western Mass News that police are looking into the stolen benches. We did reach out to Holyoke Police for comment, but have not yet heard back.

