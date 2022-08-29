Gas prices continue to go down in Massachusetts

(Aiden Greco)
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Gas prices across the state are continuing to drop for another week.

According to AAA, the current average for a gallon of gas in Massachusetts is $4.06. Last week, it was $4.18, so it’s over a 10-cent drop in just the last week.

In western Massachusetts, the highest price for a gallon gas is in Berkshire County at $4.03 a gallon, while the lowest price is in Franklin County at $3.82 a gallon.

One month ago, the average in Massachusetts was $4.48 a gallon and that was down from a high of $5.05 on June 12.

