Getting Answers: possible rebate checks for Bay State residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - There is now new information about the tax rebate checks that could be going out to Bay State residents.

Governor Charlie Baker first made the surprise announcement at the end of July about the checks possibly distributing more than $2.5 billion in tax relief based on a rarely used state law. However, that raised many questions about if and when this would happen.

Western Mass News took questions directly to Governor Baker Monday while he spent the afternoon in western Massachusetts, stopping by Springfield, West Springfield and Holyoke. We asked him when taxpayers can expect to receive that rebate money.

“The credit is based on the relationship between growth in personal income and growth in state taxes,” Governor Baker said.

A 1986 law requires taxpayers to receive money back based on the state’s surplus revenue. Governor Baker told us that number will be finalized by the state auditor at the end of September, but he has an idea on what the surplus could be.

“Our expectation is it’s going to be somewhere in the vicinity of the 3 billion dollar number we talked about before, which, for those doing the math at home, should be about 12% what you paid in income taxes in Massachusetts last year,” he said.

The question is: when can Massachusetts taxpayers be getting more money in their bank accounts?

“We expect, if the process moves the way we think it’s going to move, people will get checks in the Commonwealth before the holidays,” Governor Baker told us.

He added that his office decided to hand out checks rather than a tax credit on the 2022 tax returns for a few reasons.

“Given the state of inflation, the price of gas, the price of food, the price of the holidays, the price of pretty much everything, that it would be better we get the money sooner rather than later,” Governor Baker said.

This marks the second time the 1986 tax rebate law is being used, the first being in 1987, a year after it was first signed into law.

