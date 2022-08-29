Holyoke picnic benefits memorial scholarship

Holyoke picnic benefits memorial scholarship
By Addie Patterson and Olivia Hickey
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A picnic was held Sunday to benefit Maurice Donahue Memorial Scholarship.

The event included Irish music, dancing, food, drinks, games and raffle prizes.

Organizers of the event told Western Mass News what it takes for someone to receive the scholarship prize.

“How much work they do in the community, grades, basically what they offer the community,” said organizer Joe O’Connor.

The recipient of this year’s scholarship is Lauren O’Donnell, who is headed off to college in Maine.

