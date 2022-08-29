Students wrap up summer break at Six Flags New England

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Another summer break has come and gone for local students, but before they head back to school this week, many enjoyed one final hurrah this weekend at Six flags New England.

It was a fun afternoon for many, we saw kids of all ages with their friends and family soaking up the wonderful weather and cherishing their final Sunday before the new school year.

Before students across New England have to go back to worrying about the lunch bell, they spent one last day taking in the sights and sounds of summer at Six Flags New England.

“We’ve been here basically since its opened so we’ve done basically everything,” said CJ Firetto of Ellington, CT.

Western Mass News spoke with students across the region, including Neil Rann who said a day at the amusement park is a perfect way to wrap up the season with his friends and family.

“This is probably the best way to spend the last day of summer for me couldn’t have imagined anything better,” Rann said.

CJ Firetto traveled to Agawam to make new memories with his family before returning to the classroom.

“It’s just amazing to be here and this is only our second time here,” Firetto said.

“We are so excited families choose us as the destination to have fun in New England.

Western Mass News caught up with Six Flags New England spokesperson Jenn McGrath, who told Western Mass News that this summer was a good one for the park, with a return to normalcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic

“So many of our guests are really just saying thank you and having a great time as a family this summer,” McGrath said.

They are thrilled families choose to spend the final days of summer at the park

“We know with school routines come a lot of increase stress if you will and we want to be that joy that place where there able to be distracted and enjoy and have so much fun,” McGrath said.

For a final hurrah before heading to the bus stop this week.

“We want all the kids in New England and the western Mass area to have a great, great school year,” McGrath said.

With the summer season wrapping up, the park will be transitioning to their weekend hours and gearing up for the next part of their year, FrightFest. If you’re interested in working at the park as a ghoul or in any other department, information can be found here.

