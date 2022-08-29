Sunday night celebration honors Rabbi Amy Walk

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A special crystal concert celebration was held Sunday to honor Rabbi Amy Walk.

For the past 15 years, Rabbi Walk has shown dedication and commitment to the community of Temple Bethel.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was in attendance at the event and said he is grateful for Walk’s contributions to the city.

“She’s had a tremendous impact not only to the Jewish community but to the community at large here in the city of Springfield,” Sarno said.

The event kicked off at 4:00 Sunday evening.

