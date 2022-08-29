Town by Town: rare portrait, police golf tournament, and Christmas tree search

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Deerfield, Ludlow and Holyoke.

A rare portrait is now on display in Deerfield.

The 18th century painting of Native American statesman and warrior was recently acquired by the Flynt Center of Early New England Life.

Hendrick Peters Theyanoguin, the statesman in the portrait, was born in Westfield, Massachusetts back in 1690.

Hendrick, often called “King Hendrick” in colonial records, was influential in negotiating alliances with colonial leaders.

Over in Ludlow, the Police Association held their Second Annual Golf Tournament at the Ludlow Country Club on Monday.

The goal of the event was to raise money for organizations like youth sports and school programs.

Organizers told us that it was canceled due to COVID-19 the first year they planned the tournament.

The city of Holyoke is searching for a holiday tree to light at City Hall this year.

The city had a tradition of asking the community for a tree. They would even drive around looking for one.

However, a few years back, they bought a reusable tree for $10,000.

Unfortunately, the lights on the tree stopped working, so now they are in the market for a new one.

