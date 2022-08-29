V.A. Medical Center employee indicted on child pornography charges

The possible closure is due to what they called significant maintenance issues, investment...
The possible closure is due to what they called significant maintenance issues, investment requirements, and engineering challenges at the building.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) – An employee of the V.A. Medical Center in Leeds has been indicted on child pornography charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that a federal grand jury indicted 51-year-old Kevin A. Divoll of Royalston on one count of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

Prosecutors allege that an investigation found that Divoll, who works at the medical center, owned and used a device on the center’s public Wifi to distribute or attempt to distribute child pornography.

During a search of his home on August 4, authorities found that Divoll allegedly possessed child pornography that involved a prepubescent minor and a minor who was not yet 12 years old. Divoll was arrested that same day.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Metal benches at a basketball court in Holyoke have gone missing and efforts are underway to...
Efforts underway to retrieve missing metal benches at Holyoke basketball court
Gas prices across the state are continuing to drop for another week.
Gas prices continue to go down in Massachusetts
Tuesday will be the last hot day this week as a cold front brings some changes...
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
Firefighters from several towns, including Dalton, were called to a fire at the Olde Forge...
Authorities: employee accused of setting fire at Lanseborough restaurant