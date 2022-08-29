V.A. Medical Center employee indicted on child pornography charges

(WGGB/WSHM) – An employee of the V.A. Medical Center in Leeds has been indicted on child pornography charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that a federal grand jury indicted 51-year-old Kevin A. Divoll of Royalston on one count of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

Prosecutors allege that an investigation found that Divoll, who works at the medical center, owned and used a device on the center’s public Wifi to distribute or attempt to distribute child pornography.

During a search of his home on August 4, authorities found that Divoll allegedly possessed child pornography that involved a prepubescent minor and a minor who was not yet 12 years old. Divoll was arrested that same day.

