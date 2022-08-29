Hot and humid Tuesday with showers arriving at night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A hot, humid start to the week here in western Mass with afternoon highs nearing 90 for many. Staying breezy this afternoon and a south wind at around 5-15 mph will continue past sunset and overnight. Muggy and mild overnight with more clouds building in through sunrise, so temperatures only fall into the upper 60s to near 70.

Early clouds will gradually decrease Tuesday morning and another hot, humid day is on tap. Temperatures climb back to near 90 Tuesday afternoon with partly cloudy skies and gusty breezes out of the south. Wind may gust to 20-25mph at times. Expect a very humid day too as we are out ahead of a cold front. Dew points likely end up around 70, which will make it feel like lower 90s across the valley! Our day looks rain-free, but chances for a shower or thunderstorm increase as we near sunset.

A cold front will be moving into our area Tuesday night with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Because of the later timing, severe storms are unlikely, but some thunder and heavy rain is possible overnight through Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be a transition day this week with morning clouds, showers and high humidity. By the evening, winds will have shifted, skies cleared, and humidity will still be dropping as a very dry, refreshing air mass builds into New England. Thursday morning should be much cooler with lows falling into the lower 50s. Lows Friday morning may drop well into the 40s!

Thursday and Friday will feature a taste of early Fall to kick off September. Expect mostly sunny skies, seasonable temperatures and very dry air. Cool, crisp nights are on tap through Saturday. However, temperatures do start warming up over the weekend as high pressure moves offshore. Sunday looks hot and humid with a shower or thunderstorm with a passing cold front. Drier, more seasonable air looks likely for Labor Day and the following few days.

