Wilbraham Police seek breaking and entering suspect

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Wilbraham Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a breaking and entering suspect.

They said the person pictured in this vehicle broke into a vehicle at Fountain Park between 4 and 5 p.m. Sunday.

A woman’s purse, cell phone, and keys were stolen.

Police said that the cell phone was discarded in the area of 900 Tinkham Road.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or driver is being asked to contact Wilbraham Police.

