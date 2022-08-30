AAA: inflation expected to have impact on Labor Day travel

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The unofficial end to summer is quickly approaching with Labor Day weekend just a few days away and with the average cost of gas dropping below $4 a gallon nationwide, we wondered if this will impact holiday travel plans.

“I’m going to stay local…Going away requires a little more time and more planning. Most of my family is local,” said Diane Hunter of Springfield.

People of western Massachusetts told Western Mass News that they are planning on staying local for the upcoming labor day weekend.

“In Springfield, there’s a number of activities like a Cold Stone picnic that’s going to be in the community. That looks like a winner,” Hunter added.

We checked in with AAA Northeast spokesperson Mark Schieldrop to find out what their travel predictions are for this weekend.

“It may be a pretty strong one, but it’s not going to be record breaking by any means,” Schieldrop explained.

He told us that AAA conducted a survey for its members asking their plans for the 2022 labor weekend.

“Seventy percent of those people that we surveyed said inflation is making an impact on their travel plans this Labor Day,” Schieldrop added.

Despite the Massachusetts average cost of gas dropping to $4.04 a gallon and the national average sitting at $3.84 a gallon as of Tuesday, Shieldrop said he does not expect the number of travelers hitting the road to hit pre-pandemic levels, but he does see gas prices going even lower.

“We could see prices below $4 a gallon before next week before the end of next week,” Schieldrop said.

As for advice for those that do plan on traveling this weekend, Schieldrop noted, “Check real-time traffic conditions before you head out and fill the tank before you leave. Gas is usually expensive at popular tourist destinations and road rest stops along the way, so fill up at the cheap station before you head out.”

