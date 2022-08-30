Boaters, law enforcement cracking down on boat safety on Connecticut River

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Avid boaters have been reaching out to our newsroom, asking us to get answers on what they call a recent string of partying and reckless boating on the Connecticut River.

One local boater we spoke with is preparing for the last big boating weekend of the year on the Connecticut River, but he said that he is hoping it is a safe one.

It has not been smooth sailing this summer for Dave Rice of Springfield, who reached out to Western Mass News to express his concerns with boating safety on the Connecticut River.

“It makes it very difficult for us,” Rice said, “when you have to worry about people that don’t know what they’re doing, or are being irresponsible, causing mayhem on the river, making it unsafe.”

The avid boater, who has frequented the waters for 25 years, claims that he has seen an increase in partying on weekends, boaters speeding through no-wake zones as seen in a video shared with Western Mass News. Also, trash has been left behind on shore as seen in photos captured by others who reached out to our newsroom.

“It gets dangerous and it gets unsafe and makes you not enjoy the river,” Rice said.

We checked in with Danielle Burney from the Massachusetts Environmental Police, who provided us with the following data.

Two weekends ago, the Connecticut River Task Force, made up of local and state agencies, conducted an operation after receiving complaints of unsafe and reckless boating on the river. They issued six citations for alcohol violations on Electric Beach and, in the early hours Saturday, they issued six citations for boating infractions, including jet skis operating after hours and wake jumping.

Rice told us that he has seen increased patrols and shared * pictures of police boats on the water.

“The police presence is definitely up,” he said. “We’d like to see more on Saturdays. We have seen an increased presence on Friday nights after 5, and on Sunday nights after 5.”

We also brought questions to Officer William Mielke of the Easthampton Police Department. He told us in part, quote:

“Unfortunately, patrol staffing for the Easthampton Police Department can’t always be on the river every weekend. Problems have been unsafe operation of personal watercrafts and boats, large amounts of trash being left on all the beaches.”

Ahead of Labor Day weekend, Rice is hoping for a busy and safe holiday.

“Last hurrah of summer, so I’m guessing it’ll be packed, it’ll be a lot of people, and I’m assuming the Connecticut River Task Force will be out there in full force,” he said.

Officer Mielke also shared advice if you’re hitting the water this weekend. He said make sure all your safety equipment is checked and on board, and that your children’s life vests are Coast Guard approved.

