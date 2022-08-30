Car strikes pole on River Road in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam responded to the area of 745 River Road Tuesday afternoon for reports of a car having crashed into a utility pole.

According to Agawam Police Lieutenant Jennifer Blanchette, the accident only involved one vehicle.

She added that no serious injuries have been reported.

The cause of the crash has not been released at this time.

