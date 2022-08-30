Car strikes pole on River Road in Agawam

Agawam Police cruiser
Agawam Police cruiser(Western Mass News photo)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam responded to the area of 745 River Road Tuesday afternoon for reports of a car having crashed into a utility pole.

According to Agawam Police Lieutenant Jennifer Blanchette, the accident only involved one vehicle.

She added that no serious injuries have been reported.

The cause of the crash has not been released at this time.

