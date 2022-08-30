Drought causing lack of mosquitoes this summer

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A bright side to the dry summer months could be the lack of mosquitoes.

“That water is like an incubator,” said Bob Russell with American Pest Solutions.

The recent drought has led to a lack of mosquitoes in the Bay State, so Western Mass News wanted to find out if that could last into the fall season. Russell told us mosquitoes need standing water to develop and with the lack of rainfall comes a lack of breeding sites, which causes a decrease in the number of adult mosquitoes this summer.

“Compared to last year, we had 20 days of rain in July. There’s been no rain, so all the standing water in the woods and around properties, it’s all evaporated,” Russell explained.

We wanted to know if the mosquito population could rebound before the cool weather moves into western Massachusetts.

“It’s getting to be almost too late, but if we had significant rainfall and some good warm temperatures because usually, they need about seven days of standing water with 80-degree temperatures for them to develop rapidly,” Russell noted.

However, as fall swiftly approaches, Russell said it’s unlikely we’ll see a large increase in mosquitoes this late in the season.

“When overnight temperatures get below 50-degrees is when you’ll see significant drop off and populations. They don’t fly well in 50-degrees,” Russell said.

