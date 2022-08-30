Gov. Baker returns to Springfield to support local entrepreneurs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Charlie Baker returned to western Massachusetts Tuesday for the third time in one week with a focus on supporting local entrepreneurs in Springfield.

Governor Baker was in Springfield Tuesday to listen to entrepreneurs that have benefited from a new program that is proving to be very important for western Massachusetts.

He visited Valley Venture Mentors, a western Massachusetts nonprofit whose mission is to help entrepreneurs turn their ideas into successful businesses.

“It creates a place where young entrepreneurs can come together, who may not have a network of their own, to talk to other entrepreneurs about some of the problems they have,” Governor Baker told us.

Lena Redd, who runs Soulao’d Kitchen in Springfield, is one of those young business owners who has benefited.

“They have been able to help us identify what our weaknesses are and how to build on our core strengths and what resources are available in the city that we never knew about,” said Redd.

All programs offered at Valley Venture Mentors are free for entrepreneurs and offer resources like mentorship and connections to investors. Governor Baker praised the facility available for innovators in western Massachusetts.

“It’s a place for when they are really young and just getting started,” Governor Baker said. “They can find space that they don’t have to pay for, which is usually one of the big hits that makes it hard for people to start a business.”

Redd told Western Mass News that her business has benefitted from the networking opportunities.

“We were going through the program and were able to work amongst each other, work off each other, on the scale and build, and hopefully, the goal is to be a part of the community for a long time to come and to expand,” she said.

Valley Venture Mentors is currently located on Bridge Street at the Springfield Innovation Center, and all services provided are free of charge to entrepreneurs.

