Showers and a few thunderstorms on tap tonight and overnight

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Another hot and humid August day in the books with afternoon highs back to the middle and upper 80s. We keep breezy, very warm and very humid conditions into this evening with increasing clouds ahead of an approaching cold front. This front is already bringing showers and thunderstorms to our west and they will slowly move into Berkshire County after sunset and the valley closer to midnight.

While severe weather is unlikely, we may get some heavy rain along with 1 or 2 stronger thunderstorms that could bring some gusty breezes and small hail. These storms may come through late tonight and overnight.

Any showers should be exiting western Mass around sunup. Expect a very humid start, but behind the front wind will shift out of the west-northwest, which will start ushering in a drier air mass. Mostly sunny and breezy for most of Wednesday with highs in the 70s in the Berkshires to lower-middle 80s in the valley. Wind may gust to 20-25mph and humidity will continue to fall throughout the day.

Cooler, refreshing air is back in New England by Wednesday night and as high pressure builds in Thursday, we will keep a healthy breeze out of the west-northwest. Dew points fall into the 40s through Friday, which is a crisp, very comfortable air mass. We will see sunshine and seasonable temperatures during the day and clear, cool nights. Friday morning temperatures should be in the 40s!

Labor Day weekend will turn warmer and gradually more humid, though Saturday will still be comfortable. Sun mixes with scattered clouds Saturday and thanks to the wind shifting out of the southwest, temperatures climb back to the lower and middle 80s. Upper 80s are possible Sunday along with higher humidity as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Spotty showers or a thunderstorm are possible Sunday late-afternoon and evening as the cold front passes.

Labor Day is still questionable as the cold front coming through Sunday night may stall, leading to occasional showers. High pressure building to our north may help keep wet weather away, but an easterly flow will bring in more clouds and milder temperatures. Highs Monday and possibly Tuesday, look to stay in the 70s.

