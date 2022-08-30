Lawmakers call for action after pedestrians hit along busy Springfield road

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - City leaders have stepped up their calls for action to address safety concerns after two women in a crosswalk were hit by a car outside American International College. The incident was just the latest in a string of accidents at the Wilbraham Road crosswalk.

An AIC employee was struck by a car and killed at the site last summer and last Thursday, two women were hit and hospitalized. Since we last brought you updates, students at AIC have moved into their dorms and started classes, but what hasn’t changed is local leaders speaking out and calling for sweeping changes to safety measures.

“Here we go again, here we go again,” said State Representative Bud Williams.

Williams shared his reaction with Western Mass News after he learned about a serious accident last Thursday morning on the Wilbraham Road crosswalk across the street from American International College. Two women were hospitalized: one with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. It’s also the same crosswalk where AIC employee Lani Kretschmar was struck by a car and killed last summer.

“You can see now…50, 60 miles per hour easy,” Williams added.

There are ongoing construction projects on Wilbraham Road and on State Street, which is another dangerous stretch of roadway nearby with plans to place flashing lights on either side of the road. While not complete yet, Williams said he’s happy with the progress so far.

“I’ll be reaching out to Chris Cignoli today to see what we can do to increase that timetable because we got The Big E coming up, we have a lot of flow of traffic coming down over state street over the bridge,” Williams explained.

However, he added that if it was completed earlier, “we wouldn’t be here today, I don’t think.”

When we stopped by on Tuesday afternoon and found a campus police officer standing by to help people cross the street and to monitor traffic, which Williams called an effective deterrent.

“So happy to see AIC has a patrol out here. That’s gonna make a difference. You’re gonna do that for a while,” Williams said.

In a statement to Western Mass News, AIC spokesperson Candy Lash said, in part:

“In light of the accident last Thursday, campus police were stationed at the crosswalk from 7:30 a.m. To 5:30 p.m. This was a temporary measure to make employees more comfortable in the aftermath of the accident. Going forward, campus police will be stationed at the crosswalk on Wilbraham Road from 7:30 to 9 a.m. and from 4 to 5 p.m. until such time as the crosswalk enhancements are complete.”

She also added that employees and students can call campus police at any time and have an officer arrive to meet them there and help cross. Meanwhile, Williams is hoping for broader changes including driving safety courses and a crackdown on distracted driving.

“I think we have a lot of drivers who are getting a driver’s license, have no clue, no clue what’s going on with road safety,” Williams added.

Springfield Police told us the accident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department traffic unit.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.