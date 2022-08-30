New sketches released in hopes of solving 1982 disappearance in Florida

FLORIDA, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have released new sketches in hopes someone will be able to help solve a 1982 disappearance in Berkshire County.

The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office said that 18-year-old Lynn Burdick went missing sometime between 8 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. while she was working at Barefoot Peddler’s Country Store on Route 2 in Florida on April 17, 1982.

The investigation into Burdick’s disappearance remains ongoing, while there’s also focus on a separate attempted abduction that occurred in Williamstown.

Sketchesm were released on Tuesday of the Williamstown suspect, as well as updated images made in collaboration with a forensic artist at Lincoln Police. The images include what the suspect looked like in 1982 and four age-progressed sketches of what he may look like today with differing grooming alterations.

Investigators believe that the suspect is a white man who is approximately 70 years old, 5′7′ tall, and might have ties to Vermont.

Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington said in a statement:

“I thank the witnesses and the entire Burdick family for their strength and dedication while continuing to work with investigators assigned to Lynn’s case. My office, the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit, and the Massachusetts State Police Unresolved Case Unit remain steadfast in following up on every lead and bringing advanced resources to unresolved homicides.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mass. State Police detective unit assigned to the D.A.’s office at (413) 499-1112 or email the Mass. State Police unresolved crime unit.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.