Officials seeing low turnout for early primary voting

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We are just one week away from the state’s primary election night and early voting is currently underway.

Iris Espadae, a Holyoke resident, got out early to vote in next week’s primary election.

“It’s very convenient for me to vote earlier in case I have something else to do. I don’t have to wait for just one day to vote,” Espadae said.

She votes early out of convenience, which is why state legislators voted to keep the early option permanent. However, for smaller cities and towns like Holyoke, they aren’t seeing the turnout they expected.

“For Saturday and Sunday, we saw pretty low turnout. We had about 20 people come out the first day and only about 10 people come out Sunday morning,” said Holyoke City Clerk Brenna Murphy McGee.

Early in-person voting in the Bay State kicked off on Saturday. Over in Chicopee, their numbers are down too. The city clerk told Western Mass News there were 42 voters on Saturday, 16 voters on Sunday, and 28 voters on Monday. In West Springfield, they’ve had only 123 voters so far as of 3 p.m. Tuesday with the polls open Saturday, Monday, and Tuesday.

Murphy McGee said they were expecting a lower turnout for the primaries, but not this low.

“I expected it to be a little bit higher of a turnout then it has been, but I also take into consideration that people can now vote through the mail permanently, so I think people are really taking advantage of that,” Murphy McGee explained.

She hopes legislators may reconsider keeping early voting permanent since it costs time and money to staff the polls.

“Especially during primaries, it’s maybe not worth the time and money that clerks put in and that the state pays for, to have us be staffed fully from Saturday to Friday for this early voting and maybe reconsider making it permanent for those cities and towns that don’t see it increasing our voter turnout whatsoever,” Murphy McGee noted.

Early voting lasts until Friday, including at Holyoke City Hall. Primary election night is next Tuesday.

