State officials looking for new location for Roderick Ireland Courthouse

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has learned studies are underway to look for a new location for Roderick Ireland Courthouse.

Employees at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse continue to wait and hear updates after a lawsuit was settled regarding toxic mold and other health hazards in the building. Within that settlement, the Massachusetts Trial Court was required to conduct a feasibility study to see if it the best option was to renovate the current building or build a new one.

New information obtained by Western Mass News has revealed that the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance, or DCAMM, is looking at possible other locations for the courthouse.

“They’ve developed a matrix, a general matrix, of what they are going to look for in site selection, so a couple of those factors are general location, making sure it’s close to public transit areas,” said co-counsel for the plaintiffs Laura Mangini.

The plaintiffs are pushing for the new location to be in downtown Springfield.

“One of our worries is that if the courthouse moves away from downtown Springfield, it’s going to completely destroy the economy we’ve built up down here,” Mangini noted.

After they find possible locations, they will be going back to the current department heads to find out what their offices will require in the new building. They will then look to see if the locations they found meet those criteria.

“Do we need more courtrooms? Do we need more lobbies? Do we need more space for jurors to go to? Stuff like that,” Mangini added.

Although the plaintiffs hope this is a step in the right direction, this doesn’t necessarily mean they are closer to getting a new courthouse. In fact, Western Mass News reported earlier this month that the Trial Court is also looking at locations to temporarily house the courthouse if they choose to renovate the current one.

“What we didn’t want to happen was in 2023, when this feasibility study is done, is for DCAMM to say ‘No, we still think we should just fix the courthouse, but because we’ve been looking at a new courthouse, we haven’t really done anything in terms of finding you a temporary relocation and/or getting moving on the HVAC or anything like that’ and then having the employees sit there for another two to three years,” Mangini explained.

As this plays out, we do know Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno supports a proposal to build a new courthouse along the riverfront.

The Trial Court has until June 2023 to complete both studies and decide to renovate or build a new courthouse. It appears they are on track to meet that deadline.

