Town by Town: Trek in the Park, Forest Park Market, and Northampton farmers market

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, Springfield, and Northampton.

On Tuesday, kids in the community got to head over to Heritage State Park in Holyoke for Trek in the Park.

Participants got the chance to learn to follow a map, take a scavenger hunt, pack a daypack, and enjoy a guided story walk.

In Springfield, a farmers market returned to Forest Park Tuesday.

The event featured local businesses such as Holyoke Hummus Company and Jeannie Weannie, along with Bardwell Barn and Be Kind Anyway.

Over in Northampton, a farmers market was held in the plaza behind Thornes Market.

It was part of the Grow Food Northampton Farmers Markets series.

Dusty Goat Farm Living Foods was one business on site, encouraging people to eat clean and use raw ingredients.

