Baystate doctor addresses FDA authorization of updated COVID-19 booster

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The FDA has signed-off on emergency use authorization for a new COVID-19 booster by Moderna and Pfizer. This one is expected to be more effective against the new omicron variants that are out there.

These updated COVID-19 booster shots are aimed to protect the public against BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants. Physicians in the area are excited for the news and are hopeful this will stop any surges from taking place this winter.

“These give us extra protection against these omicron subvariants, which is really important because the new omicron subvariants have shown an ability to evade immunity,” said Dr. Megan Gallagher, an infectious disease doctor at Baystate Medical Center.

As for who is eligible, Moderna’s is for those ages 18 and older, while Pfizer’s is for those 12 and older. As of right now, it’s not clear how long someone will have to wait between doses to get this new booster shot. Both vaccines are what’s called bivalent vaccines, meaning they combine the original vaccine with a new one that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron sublineages.

“The hope is that these boosters can help give added protection against these variants,” Gallagher added.

The vaccines will now head to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for official recommendation, which they are expected to discuss on Thursday. Physicians are hopeful that they will decide to recommend the booster, especially ahead of the fall and winter season...

“A lot of people are worried when people move indoors, kids go back to school, there’s going to be a lot more potential for another pandemic surge,” Gallagher noted.

Although numbers seem to be on the decline now, many expect a surge is possible in the colder months. Westfield Public Health Director Joe Rouse told Western Mass News he’s worried the community won’t be open to getting this newer booster vaccine since the vaccination numbers in the city aren’t high. That’s why he’ll be encouraging this more targeted booster.

“I don’t want people to get complacent and think this is just another booster. It’s different, so we will definitely promote that and try to get the understanding out there,” Rouse said.

Western Mass News did reach out to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to learn how they are preparing to distribute these boosters, but we have not yet heard back.

