Democratic lieutenant governor candidates visit western Mass. ahead of primaries

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The state’s primary election is less than a week away, and the candidates for the Democratic lieutenant governor race are still campaigning, fighting to win the votes of Massachusetts residents.

Western Mass News spoke with each of the three candidates Wednesday to see how they are feeling ahead of election night.

It is down to the wire for the Massachusetts Democratic lieutenant governor candidates, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, State Senator Eric Lesser, and State Representative Tami Gouveia, as the state’s primary election is less than a week away.

“I’m excited to be in western Mass., and we spend a lot of time here,” said Mayor Driscoll. “In this particular role as lieutenant governor, executive experience really matters.”

On Wednesday, Mayor Driscoll was campaigning throughout western Massachusetts, making stops in Greenfield, Chicopee, and Springfield. She told Western Mass News that she is confident in her campaign.

“I’m looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and partnering with local leaders here,” she said. “When our cities are thriving, our commonwealth is thriving, and that’s the work I hope to champion as your next lieutenant governor.”

We checked in with Senator Lesser, a familiar face in western Massachusetts, and he wanted to remind local voters of this ahead of the primary vote on Tuesday.

“I’m the only candidate from western Massachusetts not only for lieutenant governor, but for any statewide office, and we need a strong voice for central and western Massachusetts fighting for our needs,” he said.

As for Representative Gouveia, a doctor of public health, she told us what she would bring to the office of lieutenant governor.

“We have to have somebody in the corner office who can get to work on day 1, addressing the root causes of the big issues that we’re facing from mental health and human services to childcare to housing, climate change and COVID response and recovery,” she told us. “We have to put racial and economic justice at the center of how we’re responding to these issues.”

Early voting for this race is open until Friday, and primary election night is Tuesday, September 6th.

