Dry, refreshing air on tap through the end of the week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We are feeling a significant change this afternoon compared to this morning, as dew points have dropped from the high 60s to the low 50s! Dry and comfortable air continues to build on a gusty west-northwest breeze and temperatures are seasonable with highs in the 70s to low 80s with good sun.

Skies become mostly clear tonight and dew points stay low, so go ahead and open those windows! Westerly breezes likely continue overnight, so temperatures only drop into the middle 50s. However, if wind can become light to calm, temps may fall further.

We have a top 10 weather day on tap to kick off September, featuring sunny skies, highs in the 70s and low humidity. The only issue will be gusty breezes for the morning and early afternoon along with low relative humidity, leading to an enhanced fire danger. Wind gusts may get back to 20-25mph.

High pressure arrives Thursday night, which will give us clear skies and light to calm wind. This will allow temperatures to take a much bigger dip with Friday morning lows hitting mid 40s! Friday will be another top 10 day with sunshine, light breezes, low humidity, and seasonable highs around 80 in the lower valley.

Our holiday weekend turns warmer, but Saturday is still comfortable with good sunshine and a light southwesterly breeze. Humidity rises Saturday night and Sunday as our next cold front dips southward. Sunday should be sunny and hotter with highs hitting middle to upper 80s. Late-day showers and thunderstorms pop up with the front, but severe weather is unlikely at this point.

A cold front looks to stall to our south on Labor Day, which may keep scattered showers in the forecast for much of southern New England. High pressure over southern Canada will bring in breezes out of the east-northeast, which will keep us cloudy and milder with highs in the 70s. Tuesday is looking similar, though a touch warmer. High pressure builds Wednesday to Friday, which brings back the sun along with seasonably warm temperatures.

