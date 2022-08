LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - This week, Festa returns to the Our Lady of Fatima Church in Ludlow.

The celebration runs from Thursday, September 1st, all the way until Monday, September 5th.

Festa has live music every single night along with dancing, food, and rides.

The event begins at 6 p.m. Thursday night.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.