Greenfield Police to reinstate chief after being placed on leave in May

File photo of a Greenfield Police cruiser
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh Jr. will be reinstated as the department’s commander after being placed of paid administrative leave in May of this year.

According to the office of Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner, Chief Haigh will return to the department on Thursday, September 1st.

In May, Chief Haigh and another Greenfield Police officer were put on paid administrative leave after they were involved in a “legal matter that developed prior to the split verdict in the Buchanan & Dodge v. City of Greenfield civil suit.”

The Mayor had ordered an independent investigation which involved a conversation between Chief Haugh and the other party that took place outside the Hampshire County Superior Court in April. The conversation was interpreted as as attempt by Chief Haigh to get around court proceedings of a possible settlement.

The Mayor’s office said that Chief Haigh cooperated with investigators from Clifford & Kenny law firm while the other party declined to participate.

Officials added that that no credible evidence was found to prove that Chief Haigh violated Greenfield City policy, and also found that there was insufficient credible evidence determining the other party did the same. Credible evidence was also deemed insufficient regarding whether the other party extorted to chief or if wither man committed perjury.

Mayor Wedegartner issued a statement regarding Chief Haigh’s reinstatement, saying:

"I stressed from the beginning that this was not directly related to the jury's finding in the case. Now that an independent investigation has determined him to be 'highly credible' and absent any finding of wrongdoing, I am reinstating Chief Haigh effective Thursday. I want to thank Deputy Chief William Gordon for his steady leadership these past several months. He and Chief Haigh have had an excellent working relationship and I know they will continue to work closely together to move the department forward."

Chief Haigh also issued a statement, saying:

“I am eager to get back to work. It has been challenging, both professionally and personally, to be sidelined during such a pivotal time for the Greenfield Police Department. Though there have been some setbacks in recent months, we are steadfast in our desire to build and enhance positive relationships in the community we serve.”

