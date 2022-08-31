Mass. Dept. of Developmental Services looking for LPNs and direct care workers

The Massachusetts Department of Developmental Services is hiring licensed practical nurses and direct care workers.
By David Horwitz, Livi Stanford and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Department of Developmental Services is hiring licensed practical nurses and direct care workers.

Nancy McMorrow, LPN and direct care worker Yhidda Ocasio spoke to Western Mass News about these job openings and their careers in the field working in a state operated home.

For more information on these jobs and other with DDS, CLICK HERE.

