Crews conducting emergency water repairs in part of Holyoke

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency water repairs are impacting some customers in Holyoke.

Holyoke Water Works said that the work is taking place at the intersection of Hampden Street and Northampton Street.

The map above, provided by Holyoke Water Works, outlines the impacted area.

As a result, water will be temporarily shut off and some short-term water discoloration may occur.

Anyone with water service or quality questions can call (413) 536-0442.

