Pittsfield man sentenced for embezzling $220,000 from employer

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Pittsfield man was sentenced Wednesday after he embezzled over $200,000 from his employer in 2018.

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington told Western Mass News that 27-year-old Leonard Curtis was sentenced to two and a half years at the Berkshire County House of Correction and two years of probation.

Curtis was also ordered to pay restitution during his probation at a rate of approximately $30,000 a year.

Officials said that Curtis pleaded guilty on August 1st to a single count of embezzlement from a bank, three counts of check forgery, three counts of uttering a false check, and a single count of larceny over $1,200 by a single scene.

From February to October of 2018, Curtis reportedly wrote 103 cashier checks that came to an approximate total of $220,000 from an unauthorized account for personal use.

DA Harrington told us that this conviction sets a precedent for those who may commit white collar crimes, saying:

“This conviction and sentence reinforce a message that white collar crimes are serious and those who commit them will be held accountable and punished. Financial institutions trust their employees with their customers’ financial well-being, and those who use that position for personal gain undermine the public’s confidence, demoralize other employees, and strain our entire community. I thank the Pittsfield Police Department for their detailed investigation into this ongoing scheme, and I am proud of the trial team for their aggressive prosecution of this crime.”

The name of Curtis’ employer has not been disclosed at this time.

