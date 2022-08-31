Police: 15 kilos of cocaine seized, 2 arrested on drug charges

(WGGB/WSHM) - Two men from Mexico have been arrested on drug charges following an investigation by local, state, and federal authorities.

Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that an FBI investigation found that two drug suppliers were heading to Massachusetts to deliver a large load of cocaine from Mexico.

On Monday, investigators were able to track a tractor-trailer that was allegedly driven by Gerardo Madrigal Quintero of Culiacan, Mexico to the Ludlow service plaza on the Mass. Pike. After reportedly seeing an exchange of narcotics between Quintero and Joel Enrique Armenta Castro of Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, authorities arrested Castro.

A short time later, troopers stopped the tractor-trailer on Interstate 91 south in Longmeadow and arrested Quintero without incident.

Procopio explained that approximately 15 kilograms of cocaine were seized, along with the tractor trailer. The drugs had an estimated street value of more than $500,000.

Mass. State Police Superintendent Col. Christopher Mason said in a statement:

“Had it reached its destination it would have been cut up, packaged, and sold throughout our communities, and it would have caused violence, ruined families, and ended lives. The Massachusetts State Police will continue to work with our law enforcement and prosecutorial partners to interdict drug traffickers and their deadly product.”

Quintero and Castro have been charged with trafficking in 200 grams or more of cocaine and conspiracy to violate drug law. Both men were held without bail pending dangerousness hearing on September 2.

The case remains under investigation by members of the FBI, the Mass. State Police, the Mass. Department of Correction, the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Department, and the Concord, Hudson, Peabody, Reading, Waltham and Watertown Police Departments.

