Police investigating one car crash in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash along Elm Street in East Longmeadow.

Police were called the one-vehicle crash around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

We’re told that one person has been taken to Baystate Medical Center and their condition is not immediately known.

East Longmeadow Police and members of the Mass. State Police accident reconstruction unit are currently investigating.

