Police investigating one car crash in East Longmeadow

Emergency crews are seen along Elm Street in East Longmeadow on August 31, 2022
Emergency crews are seen along Elm Street in East Longmeadow on August 31, 2022(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash along Elm Street in East Longmeadow.

Police were called the one-vehicle crash around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

We’re told that one person has been taken to Baystate Medical Center and their condition is not immediately known.

East Longmeadow Police and members of the Mass. State Police accident reconstruction unit are currently investigating.

Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

School is back in session this week and some police departments are taking extra precautions to...
Northampton Police taking extra steps to ensure student safety near school buses
The FDA has signed-off on emergency use authorization for a new COVID-19 booster by Moderna and...
Baystate doctor addresses FDA authorization of updated COVID-19 booster
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: CHD art show, Overdose Awareness Day, and new removal company
School is back in session this week and some police departments are taking extra precautions to...
Northampton Police taking extra steps to ensure student safety near school buses
The FDA has signed-off on emergency use authorization for a new COVID-19 booster by Moderna and...
Baystate doctor addresses FDA authorization of updated COVID-19 booster