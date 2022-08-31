Police respond after car crashes into pole on Burnett Road in Chicopee

By Samantha O'Connor
Aug. 30, 2022
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews responded to Burnett Road in Chicopee for reports of a car crashed into a utility pole Tuesday night

Our Western Mass News crew arrived on scene around 11 p.m. Tuesday night and saw that the entire pole was down, causing a road closure.

Our crew also reported seeing Chicopee Police and Fire on scene, as well as an ambulance.

Western Mass News has reached out to Chicopee Police and are waiting for an update at this time.

Stay tuned to Western Mass News on air and online as we continue to bring you the latest developments as they enter our newsroom.

