Police respond to motorcycle accident on Route 202 in South Hadley
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in South Hadley responded to Route 202 Tuesday nights for reports of a motorcycle accident.
According to South Hadley Police, the collision happened in the area of the Hangar Pub & Grill of South Hadley on Route 202.
Police said that the accident involved the motorcycle and another vehicle.
There has been no word on any injuries at this time.
A cause has not been reported.
Western Mass News has reached out to the South Hadley Police Chief and is waiting for a response.
We will continue to bring you the latest updates on air and online as they enter our newsroom.
Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.