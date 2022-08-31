Police respond to motorcycle accident on Route 202 in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in South Hadley responded to Route 202 Tuesday nights for reports of a motorcycle accident.

According to South Hadley Police, the collision happened in the area of the Hangar Pub & Grill of South Hadley on Route 202.

Police said that the accident involved the motorcycle and another vehicle.

There has been no word on any injuries at this time.

A cause has not been reported.

