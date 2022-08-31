Police respond to motorcycle accident on Route 202 in South Hadley

police lights
police lights(KLTV)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in South Hadley responded to Route 202 Tuesday nights for reports of a motorcycle accident.

According to South Hadley Police, the collision happened in the area of the Hangar Pub & Grill of South Hadley on Route 202.

Police said that the accident involved the motorcycle and another vehicle.

There has been no word on any injuries at this time.

A cause has not been reported.

Western Mass News has reached out to the South Hadley Police Chief and is waiting for a response.

We will continue to bring you the latest updates on air and online as they enter our newsroom.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Missing Warren man 083022
Police searching for missing Warren man
Chicopee Police generic
Police respond after car crashes into pole on Burnett Road in Chicopee
According to the White House Press Office, President Biden will travel to Boston on Monday,...
President Biden set to travel to Boston in September
The question is: what are the rules when it comes to sharing the road and what is the penalty...
Getting Answers: back-to-school driving safety