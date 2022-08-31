Police respond to reports of a bomb threat at Boston Children’s Hospital

File - Police lights
File - Police lights(Source: MGN)
By Joe Chaisson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Boston Police are responding to reports of a bomb threat at the Boston Children’s Hospital Tuesday night.

We do not know much about the situation, however a police squad is investigating the scene.

Western Mass News will bring you the latest details on air and online as they enter our newsroom.

