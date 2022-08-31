Police searching for missing Warren man

WARREN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Warren are asking for the public’s health in locating a missing Warren man.

According to the Warren Police and Fire Departments, the male individual, whose name has not been released, was last seen in West Warren in the vicinity of Gilbert Road.

Police said that he may possibly be having a medical emergency.

Warren crews concluded their search on Tuesday at 5 p.m. and said they will resume efforts on Wednesday.

Police said that they are not looking for search volunteers, however anyone with information regarding the individual’s whereabouts are encouraged to call the Warren Police Department at 413-436-9595.

