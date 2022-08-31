Police searching for missing Warren man

Missing Warren man 083022
Missing Warren man 083022(Warren Police Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Warren are asking for the public’s health in locating a missing Warren man.

According to the Warren Police and Fire Departments, the male individual, whose name has not been released, was last seen in West Warren in the vicinity of Gilbert Road.

Police said that he may possibly be having a medical emergency.

Warren crews concluded their search on Tuesday at 5 p.m. and said they will resume efforts on Wednesday.

Police said that they are not looking for search volunteers, however anyone with information regarding the individual’s whereabouts are encouraged to call the Warren Police Department at 413-436-9595.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Chicopee Police generic
Police respond after car crashes into pole on Burnett Road in Chicopee
According to the White House Press Office, President Biden will travel to Boston on Monday,...
President Biden set to travel to Boston in September
The question is: what are the rules when it comes to sharing the road and what is the penalty...
Getting Answers: back-to-school driving safety
police lights
Police respond to motorcycle accident on Route 202 in South Hadley