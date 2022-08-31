President Biden set to travel to Boston in September

BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - President Joe Biden will be making another stop in Massachusetts this September.

According to the White House Press Office, President Biden will travel to Boston on Monday, September 12th.

He plans to discuss “unprecedented investments in his Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.” The office added that the goal of the law is to build a better America.

This marks the President’s second visit to the Bay State in under two months. He traveled to Somerset at the end of July to discuss climate change and clean energy initiatives.

Additional details regarding President Biden’s trip will be released in the coming weeks.

Stay tuned to Western Mass News on air and online as we continue to bring you the latest developments as they enter our newsroom.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.