President Biden set to travel to Boston in September

President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden(MGN Online / President Biden / Twitter)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - President Joe Biden will be making another stop in Massachusetts this September.

According to the White House Press Office, President Biden will travel to Boston on Monday, September 12th.

He plans to discuss “unprecedented investments in his Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.” The office added that the goal of the law is to build a better America.

This marks the President’s second visit to the Bay State in under two months. He traveled to Somerset at the end of July to discuss climate change and clean energy initiatives.

Additional details regarding President Biden’s trip will be released in the coming weeks.

