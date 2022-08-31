Report: dozens of bridges deemed structurally deficient in western Mass.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A new report just released Wednesday stated that hundreds of bridges in the Bay State are considered to be structurally deficient, and a number of them in western Massachusetts.

Western Mass News getting answers on what action is now being taken.

Armory Street and St. James Avenue Bridges in Springfield, as well as Birnie Avenue Bridge in West Springfield, were all marked as structurally deficient. The report said that each one of these bridges needs to be repaired or replaced.

“I think it’s reprehensible,” Senator John Velis said. “So many of those bridges are west of Worcester.”

In a new report released by the Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center, using data from the Department of Transportation, 644 bridges in the Commonwealth are highlighted.

To make this list, at least one major weight-bearing component of the bridge has to have serious problems and be in need of repair or replacement. This does not mean they are in danger of collapse, but they could use some work and still bring concern as the report says 11% of daily bridge crossings are over structurally deficient bridges.

A large number of those bridges on the list are located here in western Massachusetts.

“Not safe,” said driver Kayleen Walter. “Probably going to try and avoid some of those bridges.”

Walter will be taking a new route home to avoid the St. James Avenue Bridge in Springfield after learning that it is on the list along with 5 others in Springfield.

The list goes on to name other communities in western Massachusetts, including:

3 in West Springfield

5 in Westfield

8 in Northampton

4 in Holyoke

4 in Chicopee

The report stated that the average resident lives 1.7 miles from a structurally deficient bridge, with residents classified in a minority racial or ethnic group living 1.3 miles from one of these bridges.

State Senator John Velis said that enough is enough. He told Western Mass News that the funds are there and need to be allocated.

“Massachusetts is one of, if not the worst, in the nation,” he said. “We can and must do better, and what’s most painful about this is that we have the revenue to do something about it and we need to.”

One way that may be possible is through the Transportation Bond Bill that just passed through Congress in July.

“We can use some of that funding, obviously,” Senator Velis told us. “There is the federal infrastructure money that’s out there. Obviously, we can go after some of that money, and there’s all this excess revenue that we have in the Commonwealth as a legislature and as a commonwealth. It’s taking that money and prioritizing bridges and roads.”

We reached out to MassDOT for comment on this most recent report, but have not yet heard back.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.