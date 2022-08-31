South Hadley teachers continue fight for new contract

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As the new school year begins, one community of educators is drawing attention to stalled contract negotiations. They say there is an urgent need to address wages and working conditions, specifically among paraeducators.

Members of the South Hadley Educational Association are fighting for a new contract. Amy Foley, the president of the association, told us this is the second year of working without a contract as they continue to plead for higher pay and better working conditions.

“Our first initial conversations were related to working conditions and we were making some progress,” Foley said.

Foley told Western Mass News that they have been trying to negotiate with the school committee for over a year.

“One of our main priorities is our support staff for our paraprofessionals. They are the backbone of our classrooms. They work with students who tend to have the most challenges in the building,” Foley added.

Foley told us that there are currently over a dozen paraeductor openings in the district, something she said is due to the starting pay offered to paraeducators.

“The starting pay is $12.17 an hour, so it is below minimum wage the highest pay is just under $20 an hour,” Foley explained.

Western Mass News reached out to the South Hadley School Committee. We’re told a proposal is on the table that would have raised wages on July 1, with a new starting pay rate of $15.40 a hour, but Foley told us that conversation is not done yet.

“We started to talk about pay increases, specifically for our paraprofessionals and our teachers and service providers unit, and that seems to be where communication broke down,” Foley said.

The South Hadley School Committee also told us in a statement, in part: “The school committee intends to continue negotiating in good faith towards a fair and fiscally responsible agreement with the South Hadley paraeducators.”

Foley shared this message for parents in the district.

“Email their school committee members if they have specific concerns about which way they want negotiations to go, but to make their voices heard,” Foley noted.

