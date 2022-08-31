Drone, thermal cameras help save stranded kayaker on Deerfield River

DEERFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A stranded kayaker was saved with the help of Deerfield Fire Department, Greenfield Drone Unit, and thermal cameras Tuesday night.

The rescue happened around 9 p.m. when Deerfield Fire and Police were called to search the Deerfield River.

The kayaker said he was lost, floating down the river, and unable to get out.

Deerfield Fire Chief Darren Melnik requested the drone unit to help with the search and, with the thermal cameras, crews found an empty kayak.

The kayaker was found on the shore and transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

