Town by Town: CHD art show, Overdose Awareness Day, and new removal company

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Chicopee, and West Springfield.

The Springfield Center for Human Development held their art show titled “Art Show on State” on Wednesday.

The event had arts and crafts for sale by participants in CHD’s Psychiatric Day Treatment and Adult Community and Clinical Services programs.

The show also featured a food truck, beverages, resource booths, and a talent show.

The city of Chicopee held a flag raising ceremony in honor of Overdose Awareness Day.

Tapestry Health hosted a table for the event from 1 to 3 p.m. with resources for the community.

Over in West Springfield, a ribbon cutting ceremony took place Wednesday for the Naples Group and their brand new removal company.

The event kicked off at noon at the mill on Front Street in West Springfield.

