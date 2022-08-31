UMass Athletics enters bowl rights agreement with ESPN Events

UMass Amherst Sign
UMass Amherst Sign(Western Mass News photo)
By Joe Chaisson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT
AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday, UMass Athletics entered into a football bowl rights agreement with ESPN Events.

The agreement covers the next four seasons, complementing UMass’ three-year broadcast rights agreement with ESPN for its Division One FBS Independent Football program.

However, for an FBS team to be officially bowl eligible, the team must win six or more games in a 12-game schedule and post a minimum winning percentage of five hundred.

