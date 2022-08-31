UMass Athletics enters bowl rights agreement with ESPN Events

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday, UMass Athletics entered into a football bowl rights agreement with ESPN Events.

The agreement covers the next four seasons, complementing UMass’ three-year broadcast rights agreement with ESPN for its Division One FBS Independent Football program.

However, for an FBS team to be officially bowl eligible, the team must win six or more games in a 12-game schedule and post a minimum winning percentage of five hundred.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.