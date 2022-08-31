Ware man sentences for 2021 attempt to disarm police officers

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Ware man was sentenced to probation Wednesday for his role in a 2021 attempt to disarm two Ware police officers.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Communication Director Laurie Loisel, 40-year-old Keith McDonnell was sentence to four years probation for his role in attempting to disarm two Ware Police officers during his arrest for violating a restraining order in May of 2021.

McDonnell pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and battery while attempting to disarm a police officer, one count of resisting arrest, and one count of violating a restraining order during a change of plea hearing on August 24th.

In May 2021, Assistant Northwestern District Attorney Andrew Covington said that two Ware Police officers reported to a home where McDonnell was prohibited from as a result of a restraining order. McDonnell resisted arrest during a three to four-minute struggle with the two officers and tried to retrieve their firearms in the presence of children.

Hampshire Superior Court Judge Richard Carey commended the officers for their use of and professionalism.

ADA Covington, on behalf of the Commonwealth, also issued a statement on the incident, saying:

“The Commonwealth would like to recognize and thank the Ware police officers for their heroic actions. This incident could have resulted in a fatality, but was avoided due to the excellent discipline and restraint exhibited by the officers. Mental health and substance abuse played a large role in these events and the steps that the defendant took after being released from jail after being held for 95 days pretrial to address these factors obviously had an impact on his ultimate sentence. "

Officials said that McDonnell’s probation was issued under the condition that he stays drug and alcohol free, as well as issues an apology letter to the officers involved.

