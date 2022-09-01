Chicopee Police warning residents to local cars after recent break-ins

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Police are reminding people to lock their cars after a recent uptick in car break-ins in the city.

“It happened Sunday night, Monday morning, possibly around 1:30, 2 in the morning. Everybody was asleep. It’s a dead-end street with barely some light,” said Ashley Haas of Chicopee.

Haas told Western Mass News that three of her neighbor’s cars were broken into on Emery Street in the city.

“Two were our tenants that live where I live, and one was our neighbors who live across the street,” Haas added.

In video she shared with us, people are seen opening the doors of three different vehicles in the Emery Street neighborhood. Haas told us some personal belongings were taken out of one of her neighbor’s cars.

“His wallet, credit cards, and EBTs were taken, so if anybody sees it in the woods, please give it to the Chicopee Police,” Haas explained.

She said they tried to open her car door, but it was locked. However, she told us she is still concerned.

“When I saw the video, I was, as a mother but also as a Chicopee resident, I am concerned how these break-ins keep happening around the city…I have a friend who contacted me on Facebook. She lives in the Fairview section up from me. Her car got broken into and damaged. They smashed her passenger driver side window,” Haas noted.

Chicopee Police told us they have seen a recent increase in car break-ins in the city and they shared this message for the public.

“We’ve had a recent uptick in break-ins. We’ve noticed people are posting on social media. The best thing we can do is advise people to keep your car doors locked. If you valuables in your car overnight, put them in your trunk or glovebox,” said Chicopee Police Officer Travis Odiorne.

Odiorne said they are looking into the incident that happened on Emery Street.

“At this time, it’s an open investigation, so we can’t provide too much information about it,” Odiorne added.

