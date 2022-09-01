Eversource working to protect system from trees weakened by drought, insects

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The drought plaguing the region is not only affecting water supplies and burning out lawns, but it’s also leaving trees around the state weak and vulnerable.

As a result, Eversource is working closely with the communities it serves to address the hazardous trees along roads across the state that threaten overhead electric lines.

The company is reminding customers that maintaining vegetation and trees is a shared responsibility among utilities, communities, and property owners.

Eversource also encouraged customers to check trees on their property for signs of stress, which may include loss of foliage, early color changes on leaves, and the presence of mushrooms near the base of the tree.

