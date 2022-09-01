Forest Park residents fed up with recurring Eversource power outages

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom concerned over multiple power outages in her neighborhood in the last two weeks.

Denise DeMarinis told us that she is frustrated after losing power 4 times in the last 10 days, and now, she is calling on Eversource to compensate those customers.

“It’s unwarranted, unnecessary, not needed, and unprofessional,” DeMarinis said.

DeMarinis of Chase Avenue in Springfield expressed her frustrations to Western Mass News after she said she and her neighbors lost power several times in the last two weeks.

“4 times, 10 days, for hours!” she said.

On Wednesday morning, she said it happened again.

“It’s not just our street,” DeMarinis told us. “Forest Park, you have Riverview, Fort Pleasant here, and all the other streets. 750 customers.”

She told us that it has been affecting the neighbors’ day to day life.

“You can’t cook, you can’t take care of your business to get ready, making breakfast, lunch, dinner,” she said. “I’ve had to throw out so much food from not only my apartment. My brother who’s disabled, Gerome, his apartment, as well. It’s a waste of money, a waste of food, a waste of time.”

DeMarinis told us that she has been in touch with Eversource about these outages.

“They say they have faulty equipment. They’re aware of the problem. This is where I get very angry, she said. ”They need to get it fixed permanently.”

We took her concerns to Eversource ourselves and a spokesperson told us that Wednesday morning’s outage was caused by an issue with an underground transformer. They said in part, quote:

“Since August 14, there have been four separate issues resulting in approximately 2,100 total outages in the area, caused by cable faults on August 14 and 22, a lightning strike damaging the system on August 26, and the transformer failure this morning…. Our engineers are evaluating these outages and the local system for potential solutions to help better reduce the risk of similar outages in the future.”

However, DeMarinis is calling on the company to compensate those affected.

“Eversource has got to reimburse us 750 customers,” she said. “I want us to have, for every time we lost power, I want a month of free service. In other words, 4 months, no bill.”

She said that if they do not do so, the neighbors are considering taking legal action.

