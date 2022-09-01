Great start to September!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Top 10 Weather Day across western Mass, though a bit blustery at times. For the first day of September, sunshine, low humidity and 70s can’t be beat!

High pressure continues to build overhead as we head into tonight, which will bring wind speeds down to light and even calm. With clear skies and dew points in the 40s, temperatures should fall to the dew point by sunrise.

Another fantastic weather day is on tap for Friday as high pressure stays overhead. Light to calm wind, full sunshine and seasonable temperatures maxing out in the 70s to around 80 in the valley in the afternoon. Humidity remains very low throughout the day, but that will start changing over the weekend.

Humidity will slowly climb starting late Friday through Sunday. Saturday still looks comfortable, but warm with highs in the lower to middle 80s and a mix of sun and clouds. Lows Saturday night only drop to around 60 and Sunday will be the muggiest day of the weekend with highs hitting middle to upper 80s. A cold front moving in from the north will bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening, but the day won’t be a washout.

Our cold front moves south Sunday night, but looks to stall through early Tuesday. This will keep a chance for showers going through Tuesday morning. Rainfall amounts are still in question this far out and we are still trying to determine if it will be a few showers or some beneficial rain. High pressure well to our north will keep a northeasterly flow over New England, which will keep us cooler and cloudy.

