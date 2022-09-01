Holyoke officials discuss redevelopment of KMart plaza

By Jenna Reyes and Olivia Hickey
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Holyoke city officials are working to redevelop the old K-Mart plaza site.

On Monday, several city councilors and members of the city’s office of planning and economic development met to discuss opportunities to boost business at the shopping center.

The KMart store n Route 5 closed back in 2020. Mayor Joshua Garcia said he and OPED are now collaborating with Transformco to consider their options moving forward, but right now, there’s no word on what will go in its place.

